Not3s, Jaykae To Play Manchester Show For Apprentice Nation

Not3s and Jaykae will play a special Manchester show on behalf of Apprentice Nation.

The organisation was set up to further opportunities for young people across the country, providing apprenticeship and career development in the process.

A one off show has been arranged in Manchester, coupled with Apprentice Nation’s action days, which take place on November 23rd, November 30th, and December 7th.

Tickets are available to 16-24 year olds who sign up to the action days , with the show taking place on December 8th.

Featuring Not3s and Jaykae, it's the perfect chance to catch two artists on the rise, two artists making their paths through this industry.

Not3s is keen to get involved in the project: “I look forward to using music to inspire people in Apprentice Nation. I can’t wait to perform in Manchester for Apprentice Nation on December 8th!”

“Apprentice Nation is doing amazing work to support people and motivate them to find a career they love. I’ve always dedicated myself to being the best I can be and I’m psyched for this opportunity to share positive stories about my career journey, working together with Apprentice Nation to inspire other young people, whatever their background or situation.”

Jaykae adds: “I’m excited to be part of Apprentice Nation in Manchester. This is an amazing platform, supporting young people to land a career they love.”

“I know first-hand how important it is to pursue what you’re passionate about I wouldn’t be able to do what I love if I hadn’t had people guide me along the way and I’m lucky enough now to be in a position to set an example for young people. Look forward to seeing you on December 8th in Manchester!”

Not3s + Jaykae will play Manchester's Gorilla venue on December 8th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.