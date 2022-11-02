$NOT Drops New Album 'Ethereal'

$NOT has dropped his new album 'Ethereal'.

The West Palm Beach, Florida artist has shared a flurry of huge singles, including some massive team ups.

Recently sparring with A$AP Rocky on 'Doja', the single demolished streaming charts and sparked a wave of hype for his new album.

Matching soulful revelation with some crisp, up-front rapping, 'Ethereal' seems to picture $NOT in full 360.

Moving from abstract production to the slick boom-bay of Joey Bada$$ link up 'How I Feel', it displays enormous creative breadth.

Check out the album in full below.

