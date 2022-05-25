NoSo's 'Parasites' Is Potent And Evocative

NoSo has shared their new song 'Parasites'.

A fresh signing to Parisan, LA based NoSo will release their debut album 'Proud Of Me' on July 8th.

What we've heard so far has been mighty impressive, and 'Parasites' adds to this sense of expectation.

A song penned during their recovery from top surgery, 'Parasites' is about coming to terms with your body, and beginning to assert your own identity.

Beautifully sculpted, the soft and tender vocal seems to suggest an entire universe of pain, beauty, and experience, held together by NoSo's skills.

The songwriter directs the video, which is a poignant, and deeply personal watch.

They comment...

I made the instrumental and it sat in my DAW (digital audio workspace) for a long time, but I didn’t know what I wanted to write about. I didn’t have any romantic interests or typical gay pining going on, so I felt stuck. I shelved it for months, then had top surgery on Jan 8, 2020, which prohibited me from playing music for six weeks.

After I healed, I revisited the song and grappled with what I wanted to say. The instrumental felt dreamy and romantic, but I didn’t want to keep writing romantic songs about other people; I just had a significant procedure that brought repressed memories to the surface, and I needed to express it somehow.

I decided to speak to my younger self in 'Parasites'. The opening verses describe me waking up post surgery (where I was loopy and left alone for a moment so I sang ‘On My Own’ from Les Miserables), being wheeled to the car, and my earliest childhood memories with gender confusion. Through the song, I assure younger Abby that there’s hope in the future, and to stick around to experience it.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bella Rose Porter

- - -