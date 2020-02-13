Norwich DIY Heroes Other Half Share 'Trance State'

Other Half have unleashed a rapturous lead single to fall apart to with ‘Trance State’.

A murky encapsulation of some of the uglier features of nightlife, the song creeps along in sync with Cal Hudson’s caustic vocals.

The Norwich’s trio join DIY-scene’s efforts to show solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Stills from the song’s video have been turned into limited edition art prints, with proceeds split between The Black Curriculum and the Black Immigrant Collective.

The band said: “Racism and racially motivated police brutality isn't just an American issue. Social injustice and systematic racism exists everywhere."

“We stand in solidarity with the black community, open and honest to the discomfort of the truth and our privilege—listening, learning and acting to incite change and fulfill our potential as allies."

‘Trace State’ lays the path leading up to the band’s debut album, ‘Big Twenty’, out August 21st via Venn Records.

Words: Shannon McDonagh

