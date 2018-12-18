Norway's Tape Trash Channel 'Perfect Spring'

Norway duo Tape Trash have shared their soaring, uplifting new single 'Perfect Spring'.

The pair have immense experience, with Anders Magnor Killerud - once of Team Me and now part of Ludvig Moon - working alongside Kristofer Mathias Staxrud.

Working closely on new material, the band tap into early American emo - Thursday, even Jimmy Eat World - while retaining their own voice.

New single 'Perfect Spring' taps into the blossoming return of warm weather, the sight of flower beds and gardens returning gently to life.

It's a personal song of return, an unfiltered, "spill-your-guts" rush of words, drums, and tumbling guitar notes.

Tape Trash comment...

“The writing process happened very naturally, in a sort of spill-your-guts way. Very unfiltered. The first demoes we recorded were very over-the top, almost unlistenable, going way to fast, but it had that kind of energy that we wanted to bring into the studio recordings.”

“Thematically, this song is about surviving a long, vitamin-D deficient winter depression, and coming out on the other side, being almost in a state of overdrive, balancing between ecstasy and panic.”

Tune in now.

