Norway's Broen Return With Art-Pop Curiosity 'Strings'

Norway's Broen are impossible to pin down.

Fusing together elements of R&B, dream pop, electronics, and more, their deeply individual leads to some remarkable places.

New album 'Do You See Falling Leaves?' lands on October 18th, with the Nordic band set to play London's Shacklewell Arms on November 6th.

An album roots in a sense of the organic right down to its title, new preview 'Strings' ably builds on these themes.

A striking piece of art-pop from the Norwegian band, it's about becoming one with the world around us.

All dashing colours and tones, 'Strings' feels unique, but also intimately recognisable. Broen explains...

“We are one with nature - “lines in the sky form a map - it marks my new beginning”. Nature feeds us, inspires us, shows us the way. We are lucky to live as a part of it. “What I cannot see is what makes me”.”

Tune in now.

Broen will release new album 'Do You See The Falling Leaves?' on October 18th.