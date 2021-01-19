Northern Soul hero Nolan Porter has died.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the American artist passed away earlier this week, at 71 years of age.

Born in Los Angeles, his early cuts came through the Lizard imprint, before he joined the much larger ABC operation.

While failing to find breakout success, his recordings would become beloved on the Northern Soul scene, with singles such as 'Keep On Keeping On' becoming bona fide anthems.

Later marrying Frank Zappa's single Candy, he kept on working right until the end, touring and recording new material.

Adored by successive generations of UK soul fans, Nolan Porter's has sparked tributes from a host of DJs, collectors, and dancers.

Photo via.

