Normani's 'Wild Side' Samples Aaliyah

Her Cardi B bolstered single is here...
Robin Murray
News
16 · 07 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 16 · 07 · 2021
0

Normani has shared her new single 'Wild Side' in full.

Out now, it feels like a real event, with the future-driven R&B queen joined by rap colossus Cardi B.

The crisp production features a link to a previous generation, with 'Wild Side' sampling Aaliyah's 'One In A Million'.

It's a remarkable studio coup - much of Aaliyah's work isn't on streaming, and this is essentially the first high profile interpolation of her music.

A crisp, pristine, highly finessed return, 'Wild Side' comes backed with an astonishing visualiser.

Truly exceeding the hype, you can check it out below:

- - -

Normani
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next