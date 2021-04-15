Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy introduce We Are Listening Livestream

We Are Listening aims to challenge and educate people about the vital power of music therapy. Using 10 unique creative talents, each responding to the powerful impact of Nordoff Robbins’ work – the 10-part series will shed light on the limitless ways that music can enrich those with life-limiting illness. We Are Listening was created from the belief that when you truly listen, the impact can radically enrich the lives of those who are most vulnerable.

The campaign will kick off with a livestream event on Thursday 22nd April at 8 pm with Reuben James; the industry’s hotly-tipped singer and songwriter will be performing with a spectacular 10-piece jazz band, beamed from Lafayette in London. Followed by a stellar-line up of creative episodic performances from the likes of British artist Lapsley, Kate Moross, Jack Coulter, London creative illustrator Mason London, and more.

Nordoff Robbins’ vision is that through the power of music, human potential is recognised, witnessed and celebrated regardless of profound disability, illness or social exclusion.

It is the largest independent music therapy charity in the UK, dedicated to enriching the lives of people affected by life limiting illness.

Music therapy has the potential to not only enhance the life experience of those we work with but to positively influence their environment and community. Expertly trained, our music therapists tune into each movement, reaction and expression and by truly listening they respond and connect through the art of music companionship.

Tickets for the first livestream can be purchased here , with all money being donated to the Nordoff Robbins charity and the incredibly important work they do.

You can sign up for weekly episodes and content here.

#WeAreListening #makingmusicmatters #NordoffRobbins

