Nordic Pop Force ARY Shares 'Oh My God'

Norwegian pop auteur ARY has shared her new single 'Oh My God'.

A producer, songwriter, and performer, the alt-pop prodigy is a true triple threat, someone who explodes with potential.

With her vision rapidly coming into bloom, the Nordic pop export has decided to share something vivid and new.

'Oh My God' opens a fresh chapter, with its vivid production interlocking with that exuberant melody.

A head-long pop rush, she explains:

"'Oh My God' is for me the start of a new era. For the first time I’ve started making exactly what I want, without thinking about who´s going to hear it or if or where it´s going to live post release."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.