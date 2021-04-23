Noon Garden's 'Decca Divine' Is Laced In Colour

London artist Noon Garden has shared his new single 'Decca Divine'.

The project is helmed by Charles Prest, who should be well-known to Clash readers thanks to his role in Flamingods.

The band's psych-pop flavours recur in his new solo endeavour, adding extra textures and influences to the songwriting brew.

New single 'Decca Divine' finds Noon Garden exploring his African heritage, re-visiting the music he heard while growing up.

Named after a studio in Lagos where some top Nigerian artists recorded, he comments...

"Sonically this is the most Iâ€™ve ever drawn on my African heritage and love for African music. I was obsessed with Charly Kingsonâ€™s track â€˜Nimele Boloâ€™ for a time which has such an infectious, repetitive bass line and groove that I wanted to explore something similar myself."

"Musicians like Nigerian funk master William Onyeabor influenced all the bright synth work and I even named the song after a popular recording studio in Lagos called Decca Studios where a lot of my favourite African artists like the Lijadu Sisters, Obenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade recorded albums. Lyrically itâ€™s a celebration of ambition and determination and a call to exorcise one's self-doubt..."

Check out 'Decca Divine' below.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.