Noon Garden's 'Beulah Spa' Is Remarkable

The songwriter - real name Charles Prest - is a key aspect of cult group Flamingods, but his solo dalliances journey even further into the unknown.

A full album is incoming, and it's a bold fusion of the sounds he heard during his childhood in Bahrain, and the future-facing production elements he currently embodies.

New single 'Beulah Spa' is a heady mix of Ethic-jazz rhythms and psychedelia, while throwing in some classic UK synth pop for good measure.

Noon Garden says of the single...

"'Beulah Spa' is a melting pot of ethio-jazz-inspired rhythms and melodies dressed up with a modern twist and taking influence from the likes Tears for Fears and classic psychedelic rock."

"It’s loosely about my relationship to big city life. With the arts in particular, it can be really tough to do what you love without real life commitments and worries occupying the mind. Lyrically, it’s about addressing some of those inner thoughts on one's relationship with money, self-worth, and the ecstatic highs and lows that life can bring to hopefully offer some perspective on it all..."

