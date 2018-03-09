Noname's 'Room 25' Now Has A Release Date

September 14th.

Yep, this Friday - after weeks of teasing, Noname will release her new album 'Room 25' on all platforms in just a few days.

The rapper's debut mixtape 'Telefone' was a remarkable achievement, a lucid, lyrical introduction to a rare, rare talent.

Released in 2016, it was followed by a spell of international touring, before going back into the studio.

The wait for new Noname will soon be over, though; new album 'Room 25' will be released on September 14th.

ROOM 25 - SEPT 14 pic.twitter.com/vtYlkylGet — Noname (@noname) September 10, 2018

