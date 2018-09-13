Noname Shares New Album 'Room 25'

American hip-hop artist Noname has shared her new album 'Room 25'.

The rapper's superb mixtape 'Telefone' lit up 2016, a truly independent voice matched to some stellar production.

Signalling her return, Noname has been teasing new album 'Room 25' for weeks, and it's now online.

Available on the streaming service of your choice, guests on the LP include Adam Ness, Phoelix, Smino, Saba, Yaw, and more.

Containing eleven tracks, 'Room 25' has all manner of nooks and crannies to explore, with Noname broadening and deepening her approach.

We're a few listens deep now, and it's a genuinely wonderful, striking return - tune in now.

