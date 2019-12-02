Noname, Saba, and Smino have formed a new group together called Ghetto Sage.

All three are long-time Clash favourites, with the project having been teased on socials over the past few weeks.

Uniting three incredible forces in rap, they previously worked on Noname cuts 'Shadow Man' and 'Ace'.

This is something quite distinct, though, and Ghetto Sage launches with potent new single 'Häagen Dazs'.

Tune in now.

