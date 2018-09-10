Noname Pulls 'Room 25' Artwork

Noname has confirmed she is set to withdraw the current cover of her recent album 'Room 25'.

The record was released a few weeks ago, a stunning, nuanced, vastly creative return from a potent independent talent.

The distinctive artwork was crafted by Bryant Giles, a Chicago based visual artist and designer.

Across the weekend Bryant Giles was accused of rape and violence against women, leading to Noname withdrawing the artwork of her own record.

Pulled from the internet, Noname has begun the process of piecing together new artwork for 'Room 25'.

In a short comment she write:

In light of recent allegations, I will be working to replace the cover artwork of Room 25. I do not and will not support abusers, and I will always stand up for victims and believe their stories. My heart goes out to Ellie, her family, and all survivors of abuse. — Noname (@noname) October 15, 2018

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.