Noname Hits Back At J. Cole With 'Song 33'

Noname has hit back at J. Cole with new single 'Song 33'.

J. Cole appeared to reference the Chicago rapper on his track 'Snow On Tha Bluff', casting aspersions on her "Queen tone..."

Elaborating on this, he then shared a statement on Twitter urging his fans to "follow" her, while also offering subtle criticism.

For her part, Noname went straight into the studio, linking with the Beat Conducta himself Madlib in the process.

New single 'Song 33' is the result, and it goes straight for the juggular: "It's trans women being murdered and this is all he can offer...?"

