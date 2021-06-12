Noname Cancels Her 'Factory Baby' Album

Noname has cancelled plans for her proposed 'Factory Baby' album.

The Chicago rapper last released a full length project in 2018, with her 'Room 25' album scoring across the board acclaim.

Since then, Noname has focussed on her Book Club and associated social projects, taking the idea from strength to strength.

Launching her 'Factory Baby' album earlier this year, she shared lead single 'Rainforest' and then went quiet.

In an IG story over the weekend Noname officially nixed 'Factory Baby' and admitted that she's "not sure if I'll ever make music again."

The Instagram Story read: "Most days I'm not sure if I'll ever make music again. The last time I was consistently making sonngs was four years ago. It's been so hard to finnd producers to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically."

"I'm truly grateful for the art I was able to release but that might be it from me. Like it shouldn't be this hard. No lie this shit actually makes me incredibly sad and I rarely leave the crib these days. I don't want to keep lying and saying there's an album on the way when there's not. I'm sorry I've lead y'all on. I wanted to believe things would change but they haven't."

