NoLay Is Clashing With Trillary Banks

NoLay and Trillary Banks have clashed, delivering emphatic sends in the past 24 hours.

There's been friction between the two MCs for some time, with barbs social media shots igniting into a full-blown clash on the mic.

NoLay kicked it all off with the savage Trillary send 'Choke On My Name', and she didn't hold back:

Trillary Banks didn't waste time before hitting respond, delivering her fiery new song 'RIP Auntie NoLay'.

So, who's going to come out on top this time? We're calling it a score draw after the first round, but anything can happen...

