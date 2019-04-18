NOISY Channel That "Big Energy" On New Single 'Do It Like That'

Worthing trio NOISY smack back into view with new single 'Do It Like That'.

The band - Cody, Conor, and Spencer - work from a makeshift studio, sluicing together rave energy, home made beats, and a punk viewpoint.

Debut single 'So What' was an outrageous slice of gobby rebellion, instantly catchy in its urge to upend the rules.

New single 'Do It Like That' was also pieced together in their studio, and captures that incessant edge of energy.

“Kids our age have a lot of feelings, of going mental and not knowing what's going on and just thinking ‘fuck it’,” Spencer says. “You need to let go.”

The video nails this completely, a kind of out of kilter performance clip that simply does not hold back. Spencer continues:

“We always knew we wanted 'Do It Like That' to be a performance video, with big energy. Our mate Tommy found a car park in Ilford and we shot it the next week and had the final cut two days later! We knew exactly how we wanted it to look from the off. So gassed to release it into the world!”

Tune in now.

