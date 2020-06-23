Noga Erez Excels With New Single 'No News On TV'

Israeli polymath Noga Erez has shared her new single 'No News On TV'.

The song stems from lockdown, with the electronic musician free to work on music without distraction.

Moving towards her second album - the follow up to 2017's 'Off The Radar' - her progress has taken Noga in some surprising directions.

Potent, direct, and pop-fixated, 'No News On TV' is a push-back against apathy, a demand to stay attentive. Noga Erez comments:

"This song was written during a period where I had more time than I've had in a decade. I was able to sit down and work my ass off on new music without any emails disturbing the silence. No notifications, nothing. I wanted to write a song that talked about that. I felt a deep need to imagine what it would be like to live in a world with no politics, money, grit, racism or violence."

Billed as a "children's song for adults" it displays a "naive, utopian reflection of reality" while rejecting notions of escapism.

Out now, 'No News On TV' comes with a startling, colour-speckled video. She explains: "In this video I was looking to do something a bit more different. Usually, my visuals always focus on presenting the beat, the cuts are always timed with the music along with the instruments. But here we were trying to find a way to contradict the up-beat song with longer shots, that serve the meaning of the song rather than the beat."

"I wanted to play a character that is very different from how I see myself, and the feeling of boredom playing a big part in a subconscious way throughout the video. The bear here is an intruder, a threat coming from the outside world and messing up the utopia, and also salvaging the character from the underwhelming feeling of having no worries or trouble."

"Once she gets friendly and intimate with the intruder she instantly realises the outside world is too scary, too intense and she decides to get rid of it and go back to closing herself off from anything outside her beautiful, perfect boredom."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.