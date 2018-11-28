Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce Heaton Park Show

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to play a huge show at Manchester's Heaton Park next year.

The guitarist returned with his opinion-splitting album 'Who Built The Moon?' last year, utilising plenty of guitar effects and a pair of scissors in the process.

Since then Noel Gallagher has played some epic dates, including a sold out show at London's Wembley Arena.

Looking ahead, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will play Manchester's Heaton Park on June 7th, the biggest date of his solo career so far.

Support will come from reformed indie giants Doves, and Texan psychedelic crew White Denim.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 7th) from 10am.

For tickets to the latest shows by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds click HERE.

