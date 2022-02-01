Noel Gallagher Shares New Demo

Noel Gallagher has shared a new demo with fans.

The songwriter seemingly completed writing work on a new High Flying Birds album just before Christmas, the follow up to 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?' and last year's compilation 'Back The Way We Came'.

With a New Year dawning, Noel Gallagher shared a raw version of his new song 'Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1'.

A sombre ballad, the evocative vocal is set amid a sparse landscape, with the zero gravity production matched to synth elements and some subtle overdubs.

A song about feeling out of place, the gentle psychedelic elements seem to transport you somewhere special.

An intriguing return, it pleased fans yet brought the ire of Liam Gallagher - truly, Noel wouldn't have it any other way...

Tune in now.

