Noel Gallagher Says He Would Reform Oasis To Stop Jeremy Corbyn Becoming Prime Minister

Noel Gallagher has said he would rather reform Oasis then allow Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister.

The guitarist appeared on Alan Brazil's talkSPORT show, and took part in a quickfire Q&A.

Asked which he would prefer, reforming Oasis or living under Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister, he was unequivocal in his choice.

Noel said: "I’d have to get the band back together, I think. I don’t want that lunatic running the country..."

The guitarist has been vocal in his dislike for the Labour leader, previously saying: "Fuck Jeremy Corbyn – he’s a Communist..."

Of course, Noel and the Labour party go back a long way, with the Oasis songwriter famously slurping champagne with Tony Blair at No. 10 during the Cool Britannia era. So, is Noel Gallagher a centrist dad, a gammon... or maybe just an opinionated sod. Watch the clip below.

Alan Brazil: "Which is more likely to happen: Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister or you and @LiamGallagher getting Oasis back together?"



Noel: "Oh my god... I'd have to get the band back together!"



This was brilliant... pic.twitter.com/vTaxEYWEfu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 5, 2018

