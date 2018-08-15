Noel Gallagher Says He Found A 'Lost' Album In His Sock Drawer

Noel Gallagher claims he has found a 'lost' studio in his sock drawer.

The songwriter entered into sessions with post-Future Sound Of London production team Amorphous Androgynous, working on a full-on psychedelic record.

Sessions ground to a halt, with Noel Gallagher previously claiming to have lost the master tapes.

Speaking to Matt Morgan, however, the guitarist revealed that the tapes have finally turned up - in his sock drawer.

“I did find a copy of it recently in a sock draw,” he explained. “The masters, somebody has them, the masters have not been destroyed – but it won’t be coming out any time soon.”

“It might be nice to go back and revisit it in years to come, because ‘Shoot A Hole Into The Sun’ is fucking great and there might be more stuff like that in there. Best to give it a bit of distance though I think.”

He finished by saying: “It just wasn’t right for the time.”

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.