Noel Gallagher Reveals Cocaine Use Caused "Brutal Panic Attacks"

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has revealed that drug excess led him to be hospitalised in the 90s.

The group were a famously wild rock 'n' roll experience, with drug references littering both their lyrics and their interviews.

Speaking to Matt Morgan for his Funny How? podcast, Noel Gallagher reflected on the darker side of this hedonism.

The guitarist explained that taking cocaine taking cocaine “every night in the 90s” took its toll, and gave him “brutal panic attacks”.

At one point during an American tour he was forced to seek hospital treatment, suffering with psychosis.

Fearing he would die, Gallagher recalled: “I did have to check into hospital once. Imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital. They don’t understand a word you’re saying because of your accent and you’re like ‘I think I am on my way out’.”

He said: “I had a few brutal panic attacks, which is why I quit.”

Noel Gallagher quit cocaine in 1998, following a month-long break in Thailand alongside his then-wife Meg Matthews.

