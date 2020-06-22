Noel Gallagher Refuses To Wear A Mask

Noel Gallagher is refusing to wear a mask.

The guitarist spoke on the Matt Morgan podcast, where he revealed his views on the subject.

Describing the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as "bollocks" he revealed he did not wear one during a recent shopping trip.

He told the host: “The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can fucking go down the pub and be surrounded by every fucking cunt. Do you know what I mean? It’s like, ‘oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges?’”

Continuing, Noel Gallagher revealed that he did not wear a mask while travelling to Manchester by train recently.

“I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going ‘can you put your mask on, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating’,” he said. “So I was saying ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him, he’s having his lunch?'”

Host Matt Morgan challenged the songwriter, who then argued - incorrectly - that it is not against the law to wear a mask.

Noel snapped: “Listen to me, it’s not a law. There’s too many fucking liberties being taken away from us now.”

Listen to his comments below.

