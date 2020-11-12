Noel Gallagher Launches Decade-Spanning Compilation

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release a decade-spanning compilation this summer.

The project emerged from the ashes of Oasis, with the guitarist driving the project forwards.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ contains selected highlights from a decade of High Flying travel, available from June 11th on Sour Mash Records.

Available digitally, the compilation will also come as a 2CD package, a deluxe 3CD, a double heavyweight LP, plus HD formats.

As if that wasn't enough, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ will also be gathered as a deluxe box set, featuring deluxe vinyl, an etched seven inch, plus a coffee table book.

Noel comments: “10 years of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?? Blimey! ... Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!”

"The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table. It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got vol 1. Because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!"

Alongside this, the compilation will feature two brand new songs, including plaintive new single 'We're On Our Way Now'.

Tune in below.

- - -

