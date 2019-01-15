Noel Gallagher Doesn't Like Vegans Or Lewis Capaldi

Noel Gallagher has a new EP out, which can mean only one thing - another round of fantastic press quotes.

Headlining the Isle of Wight festival on Friday (June 14th) he decided to give a handful of interviews on site.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, the songwriter mused on veganism, saying simply: "What's the point...?"

"Vegans - what's the point?" - before his Heaton Park show last week, Noel Gallagher gave us his thoughts on veganism - and he didn't hold back pic.twitter.com/EPgLh9R2X6 — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) June 15, 2019

Later, he spoke to Radio X and had some harsh words for Scottish songwriter Lewis Capaldi. The 'Scottish Beyonce' was tickled pick, saying he had "finally made it" in a reaction video.

@LewisCapaldi reacting to Noel Gallagher slagging him off has me in stitches pic.twitter.com/LFbDv3hva7 — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) June 16, 2019

So, did Lewis just get one over Noel Gallagher, there? Will Noel strike back?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' new EP 'Black Star Dancing' is out now.

