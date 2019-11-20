Noel Gallagher Applied For An Irish Passport "Immediately" After The Brexit Vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport "immediately" after the Brexit vote.

The 2016 referendum result pulled the UK out of the EU, and it's ramifications are still being felt.

A sore political division in the UK, Noel Gallagher previously called for the British public to "get f*cking over it" and accept the result.

Now the guitarist has spoken to the Irish Sun and revealed that he applied for an Irish passport "immediately" after the results were confirmed.

His mother is Irish, and he reasons that having an Irish passport will make touring "easier" following the Brexit result.

"I applied immediately after the vote," he said. "I got it to make my life easier touring around Europe. But I'd always planned on ­getting one at some point..."

He added: "Could I see myself living in Ireland one day? Maybe. I'll live f*cking anywhere really."

Well, well...

Noel Gallagher has also shared the new video for 'Wandering Star' - it's an emotional clip with a festive sweep...

