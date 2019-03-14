Noah Cyrus Learns To Let Go With 'July'

Noah Cyrus has always used music as a means to channel her emotions.

Now based in Los Angeles, there's an element of truth to everything she records, something that connects deeply to her own life.

Debut album 'Make Me (Cry)' was a viral success, and with MTV VMA nominations for two years now her art is certainly connecting.

New single 'July' is out now, a country-flecked return that features a typically tender vocal from Noah Cyrus.

It's a song about walking away, and nowhere is this more clear than in the James Pereira video.

The clip symbolises “attempt of letting go and walking away from the baggage; even though it’s hard and it hurts, there is something beautiful on the other side.”

Tune in now.

