Noah '40' Shebib Breaks Down R. Kelly Credit On Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Producer Noah '40' Shebib has broken down R. Kelly's credit on Drake's new album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

The disgraced R&B legend is facing a high profile court case involving numerous allegations of sexual assault, yet fans were surprised to see R. Kelly listed as co-lyricist on Drake's new album.

The credit appears on the song 'TSU' and promptly made headlines - such as this report from the Independent .

Produced Noah '40' Shebib screen-shotted the headline, and then posted his thoughts on Instagram, detailing how the credit occurred. As it turns out, R. Kelly's music is background noise to a sample of OG Ron C talking - the producer is at pains to point out that "there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist..."

He explains: “Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it.”

40 adds: “It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading ‘Baby Girl’ by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting. Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

It adds another slant to the debate - although Clash feels at pains to point out that Drake could have just used another sample.

Find 40's commentary below.