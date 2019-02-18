No, The Black Madonna Will Not Be Playing Intersect Festival

The Black Madonna has pulled out of Intersect Festival in Las Vegas, issuing a searing online takedown.

The event runs between December 6th - 7th, with the line up featuring Beck, Foo Fighters, Anderson .Paak, and more.

The Black Madonna was booked to appear on the club strand, but having found out about the event's close ties to Amazon the DJ has now pulled out.

Citing Amazon's ties to ICE and Homeland Security, the DJ has issued a full statement, after initial tweets claiming she was "furious" to find out about the full extent of the branding.

Claiming that Amazon's relationship to Intersect was simply not on the contracts presented to her, The Black Madonna delivered a flaming takedown.

The DJ says: "This issue is not just ideological for me, it is a moral and ethical transgression against my work, my faith and most importantly the people I stand with..."

Read the statement in full below:

A note regarding Intersect Festival. - Madge pic.twitter.com/W0xTUfYGHn — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 19, 2019

