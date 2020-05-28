No Rome Links With beabadoobee, Jay Som On 'Hurry Home'

No Rome hones his collaborative chops alongside beabadoobee and Jay Som on new single 'Hurry Home'.

The songwriter has proven a willingness to share his ideas, frequently working with other artists.

New single 'Hurry Home' reinforces this, with No Rome pairing up alongside two excellent rising forces.

Opening with spartan acoustic guitar, 'Hurry Home' leads with a neat beabadoobee vocal, before the arrangement builds into Timbaland style R&B beats and colour-saturated synths.

Jay Som joins on the second verse, with No Rome left to tie all these disparate ideas together in the surging finale.

Out now, it's a potent link up between three stellar artists, with No Rome leading the way.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.