No Rome Is At His Subtle Best On New Single 'Talk Nice'

Manilla riser No Rome has shared his addictive new single 'Talk Nice' - tune in now.

The songwriter is still only 22 years old, yet his golden debut EP ‘Crying In The Prettiest Places’ became a global viral smash.

Working with Dirty Hit, No Rome supported The 1975 on their arena tour throughout the UK earlier this year.

Now the 22 year old Filipino artist is ready to tease his next move, with a follow up EP said to be incoming.

Fresh from smashing a huge headline show in Manilla, No Rome shares precocious single 'Talk Nice'.

It's ultra-infectious, too, matching some subtle shoegaze elements to hip-hop leaning production on the beat.

It's all painted over in an 80s gloss, with No Rome's emphatic pop stance producing something undeniably ambitious.

Watch the video now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.