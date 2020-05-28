No Mercury's 'Inertia' Uncovers Introspection

No Mercury has shared the full video for new single 'Intertia'.

Lending some stark visuals to his soundtrack for the encroaching autumn gloom, French drummer and songwriter Raphael Mura has dropped a music video for his debut single under his solo project No Mercury.

Alex Mead’s black and white film slumps Mura over a chair for the aptly titled “Inertia”, who shares a nervy duet with a reflection that’s got a mind of its own.

Taking some time out from former One Little Indie outfit Underground Railroad, Mura began to pursue his solo work as a departure from the band’s signature noise rock in favour of something darker and more introspective, crediting his sound to the sum of his “experiences, influences and aspirations”.

In 2018, he independently released the four track EP 'Seahorse Skeleton' in 2018, a brooding, haunted affair that fused the pessimism of 90s grunge with the washed out fuzz of dream pop.

'Inertia' – a ballad of resilience in the face of adversity that a press release instead has dubbed “nightmare pop” – continues where Seahorse Skeleton left off, sanding off the EP’s rough edges by pushing Mura’s disaffected vocals to the front of a mix that’s clean and clinical.

Written, performed and produced by Mura and mastered by John Davis, 'Inertia' is Mura’s debut single as No Mercury.

Watch the official music video below...

Words: Sidney Franklyn

