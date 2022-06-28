NNAMDÏ Shares Playful New Single 'I Don't Wanna Be Famous'

NNAMDÏ has shared his new single 'I Don't Wanna Be Famous'.

NNAMDÏ received warm plaudits for his 2020 album 'Brat', a recorded informed by pan-genre fusion and an inability to sit still.

The pandemic changed that, however, with lockdown forced the creator to take stock, and learn to be in the moment.

New album 'Please Have A Seat' is out on October 7th, and playful new single 'I Don't Wanna Be Famous' seems to relish his current life.

Buoyant and melodic, 'I Don't Wanna Be Famous' allows NNAMDÏ space to simply be himself.

“I realised I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at,” says NNAMDÏ. “It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present”.

Austin Vesley directs the video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dennis Elliott

- - -