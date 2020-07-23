NLE Choppa Drops 'From Dark To Light' Mixtape

NLE Choppa has shared his new mixtape 'From Dark To Light' in full.

The Memphis spitter has demolished 2020, with his debut album bowling over fans with its lyrical intensity.

'Top Shotta' smashed into the Billboard Top 10 on its summer release, with NLE Choppa going straight back into the studio.

Released to coincide with his birthday, 'From Dark To Light' boasts an intro plus 12 tracks, including a Big Sean guest spot.

Introducing the mixtape, he comments: â€œ11:11 is an important angel number where you make a manifestation/affirmation come true..."

"Every time I catch 11:11, I make an affirmation regarding my album. My birthday is 11/1. These are all angel numbers. The one in numerology represents new beginnings. So when I drop, new beginnings will form. Itâ€™s like walking through doors bigger than I can imagine."

Tune in now.

