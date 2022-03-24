Nji Brings The Heat With 'Pressure'

London lyrical riser Nji stakes her claim with 'Pressure'.

A real all-rounder, Nji's evident talents are matched to a palpable sense of ambition, a willingness to carve out her own lane.

Absorbing R&B, afrobeats, and elements of UK rap, Nji is busy making something unique, a sound she can place her name against.

The playful lyricism of new single 'Pressure' is set to that bubbling beat, with the London force asserting her credentials.

A super-smooth return, it's just right for the rising temperatures, a track imbued with the energies of Spring.

The sign of a talent coming into bloom, 'Pressure' is where the hard work pays off - tune in below.

- - -