Nji Brings The Heat With 'Pressure'

"They don't want no drama so they pussyfoot..."
Robin Murray
News
24 · 03 · 2022

London lyrical riser Nji stakes her claim with 'Pressure'.

A real all-rounder, Nji's evident talents are matched to a palpable sense of ambition, a willingness to carve out her own lane.

Absorbing R&B, afrobeats, and elements of UK rap, Nji is busy making something unique, a sound she can place her name against.

The playful lyricism of new single 'Pressure' is set to that bubbling beat, with the London force asserting her credentials.

A super-smooth return, it's just right for the rising temperatures, a track imbued with the energies of Spring.

The sign of a talent coming into bloom, 'Pressure' is where the hard work pays off - tune in below.

