Nizzy Shares 'Pillow Therapy' EP In Full

Nizzy has shared his sizzling new EP 'Pillow Therapy' in full.

Fusing R&B with afrobeats to create a soulful, summer-fresh fusion, the newcomer is rapidly making a name for himself.

Speaking from the heart, his latest project deals with passion and commitment, and it fits with his "mood-heavy" approach.

Strictly adult listening, Nizzy deals with things that go bump in the night, but his concerns go a little deeper than most.

He says: "The EP was inspired by past love experiences and I also wrote the songs in the winter, so it does have that ‘cuddling season for lovers’ feel to it."

"The record is very mood music-heavy and it feels like something you want to listen to at night, when you just want to release your body and soul just before bedtime, and that’s exactly my vibe right now, so I’m glad the EP was able to capture that, and I hope listeners can connect with me through these soulful fusion songs..."

Guests include Big Tobz and Wauve, as well as contributions from a raft of top producers, including London-based SHØLA.

Tune in now.

