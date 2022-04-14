Nixer's Synth-Punk Missile 'Decisions' Is An Absolute Banger

Two-piece vagabonds Nixer have shared their new single 'Decisions'.

The project is helmed by Seán Keenan and Gearóid Peggs, and their potent synth-wave sound has a dynamic, raw edge.

Almost punk in its approach, Nixer's music is created remotely, working from bedroom set-ups in London and Dublin.

New single 'Decisions' follows a flurry of live shows, with Creation founder Alan McGee recently becoming transfixed by their blistering sound.

Out now, the single was built from the ground up, before Nixer reached out to peers in the Irish music scene for advice.

Seán Keenan comments: "To avoid getting overly personal I often messaged and called friends to hear what they had to say about the different concepts I was working on and writing about. On 'Decisions' I remember reaching out to James McGregor, the lead singer in The Clockworks, and Lorcan Donnellan, our guitarist for the live shows, both really great friends of mine and two really great writers. Their words of direction and analysis really helped me."

"When I asked Lorcan he said: 'But generally speaking, everybody makes shit loads of decisions on a night out. It's a really interesting question, presume you're writing a song about it and I really like the angle...' and when I reflect on this, I am so happy that songwriting is my favourite thing to do because looking back on that is beautiful."

Bursting out of the traps, 'Decisions' is about confusion and regret, and learning to live with your choices - tune in now.

Catch Nixer at Peckham Audio, London on May 31st.

Photo Credit: Dearbhla Young

