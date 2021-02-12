Nix Northwest's 'The Occasional L' Is A Complete Statement

Nix Northwest has shared his new song 'The Occasional L'.

Out now, it charts the rise of this formidable musician, whose jazz leanings is committed to a deep and abiding love for hip-hop and the various strains of UK rap.

Previously working with Enny, Nix strikes out solo in 2022 for his debut album 'Xin's Disappearance'.

New single 'The Occasional L' leads the way, and it's a complete musical statement - Nix Northwest wrote, produced, and played every instrument on the track.

Coming straight from the heart, he even painted the artwork himself. Nix comments...

"’The Occasional L’ is a song which reflects upon the feelings of being romantically rejected. However, instead of mulling over his damaged ego, Xin brushes it off and moves on - reminding us that we all have to take an occasional L."

Tune in now.