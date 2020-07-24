Nitin Sawhney Details New Album 'Immigrants'

Multi award-winning composer Nitin Sawhney will release new album 'Immigrants' on March 19th.

The musician's catalogue is a lineage of enquiry, continually challenging both himself and his audience.

Returning with new material last year, new album 'Immigrants' follows this Spring, and it's a follow up of sorts to his acclaimed 1999 work 'Beyond Skin'.

'Immigrants' deals with the rise of Right Wing xenophobia, and aims to focus on the common humanity that exists between different social groups.

Nitin comments...

"The last few years have seen an unprecedented level of political confusion and negative representation of immigrants across leading western countries. These representations are entirely at odds with the historical benefit of migration to Europe, North America and Australasia."

"As an artist, I have always avoided politics as much as possible. In music, didactic messages very rarely wield the same power as emotional expression. However, I do have one strong belief – that every new-born child is of equal value regardless of who they are or where they come from. It is only through the turbulent worlds of politics, creed, economics, race, nationality and social disparity that people continue to be devalued and dehumanised. 'Immigrants' is an album of unique collaborations, with an aim to redefine our perception of identity and the universal language of music..."

New song 'Differences' is online now - check it out below.

'Immigrants' will be released on March 19th - order it HERE.

