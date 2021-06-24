Nite Jewel Announces 'No Sun' - Her First Album In Four Years

Nite Jewel (Ramona Gonzalez) has announced her first album in four years, ‘No Sun’, with the release of emotional yet controlled electronic single ‘This Time’. The artist produced the album during an intense period of change, with her 12-year marriage dissolving in 2018. ‘No Sun’ is due to be released on August 27th, with a percentage of proceeds from the record donated to the art space ‘The World Stage’ in LA.

The album is heavily influenced by Gonzalez’s research into women’s musical lament practices, undertaken during her PhD at UCLA. In ancient Greece, lament used female voices to express both communal and personal grief, a form which Gonzalez has engaged with throughout the record. Key questions for the artist include the idea of professional mourning and the importance of creative control alongside the viscerality of grief, ultimately remodelling the archetype of female pain.

The single draws inspiration from Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ and the idea that fatalism can be remodelled into something new and powerful, and the electronic guitar throughout acts as a direct ode to the legendary artist. Other tracks set to be released on the record include opening track ‘Anymore’, a ballad tackling the idea of doubt, followed by ‘Before I Go’, where Gonzalez returns to a more grounded melody.

Words: Sasha Mills

Photo Credit: Tammy Nguyen

