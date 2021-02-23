Nissi Shares New Shaker 'Move X2'

Nigerian star-in-waiting Nissi has shared her new single 'Move X2'.

Freshly signed to Spaceship Records, the songwriter is on the rise, with each new release bolstering her profile.

Soft and soulful, new single 'Move X2' is a summer-fresh burner, with the funky bassline working against that powerful vocal.

Pushing back against the haters, 'Move X2' is an assertion that when the going gets tough - Nissi gets moving...

She comments: "'Move X2' is essentially a message to any doubters or ‘opps’ who want to hold you back. Whatever you believe I cannot do or want to stop me from doing, I do X2..."

The Alien directs the glamorous video, which was shot in Lagos - produced by Kizz Ernie, it features Nissi (and an army of backing dancers) styled by Ronami Ogulu.

Tune in now.

