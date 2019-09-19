Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Hits One Billion Views On YouTube

Nirvana's iconic 1991 single 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' has racked up more than one billion views on YouTube.

The track marked the band's commercial breakthrough, and provided an entry point for countless underground groups to storm the Stateside charts.

Uploaded to YouTube in the summer of 2009, 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' has remained one of the service's most popular videos.

Now YouTube has confirmed that the single has achieved more than one billion views, a phenomenal achievement.

That's not all: 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' was recently named the most watched rock video on VEVO during the 2010s.

So, one more time:

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.