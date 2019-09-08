Nirvana's 'MTV Unplugged In New York' To Be Re-Issued

Nirvana's famed 'MTV Unplugged In New York' will be re-issued on vinyl later this year.

The album was released in 1994, accompanying the acoustic special of the same name.

Coming at a time when grunge was arguably at its peak, it allowed Nirvana a platform to showcase another aspect of their music.

Stripping the material down to its raw essence, it became so much more than a simple live exercise, gaining a devoted following in its own right.

Boasting covers of material from Leadbelly, The Vaselines, and David Bowie, 'MTV Unplugged In New York' will be re-issued later this year.

Out on November 1st, it will be given a special 2LP pressing, featuring some additional rehearsal material previously only available on the DVD.

Tracklisting:

LP 1 - Side A

1. About A Girl

2. Come As You Are

3. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam

4. The Man Who Sold The World

LP 1 - Side B

1. Pennyroyal Tea

2. Dumb

3. Polly

4. On A Plain

5. Something In The Way

LP 2 - Side C

1. Plateau

2. Oh Me

3. Lake of Fire

4. All Apologies

5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night?

LP 2 - Side D

1. Come As You Are (Rehearsal)

2. Polly (Rehearsal)

3. Plateau (Rehearsal)

4. Pennyroyal Tea (Rehearsal)

5. The Man Who Sold The World (Rehearsal)

