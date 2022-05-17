nineteen97 Drops New EP 'For Eternity' In Full

Midlands rapper nineteen97 has shared his new EP 'For Eternity' in full.

Out now, the EP displays the MC's breadth, with nineteen97 joined by a carefully curated array of guests.

Dirty Hit signing SIPHO. adds a soft, plaintive hook, while the incendiary Mic Ty also lays down some bars.

EP cut 'Tyler Burden' has a nagging, chanted chorus, while the stripped back beat has an ominous yet emphatic quality.

Fee Gonzales and Ninioh guest on the track, which has gained a full video - check it out below, then find the EP in full after the jump.

