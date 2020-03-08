Nines Confirms New Album 'Crabs In A Bucket'

Nines will release his new album 'Crabs In A Bucket' on August 28th.

The rapper released his 'Crop Circle 2' film back in April, and has seemingly been working on new material during lockdown.

The incoming album is an all-star affair, leaning heavily on his UK rap peers.

Expect guest spots from Headie One and Nafe Smallz, NSG and Tiggs Da Author, amongst a host of other names.

Out on August 28th, 'Crabs In A Bucket' features 17 tracks, all told.

