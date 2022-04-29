NiNE8 Collective Share New Track 'Imagination'

London's own NiNE8 Collective return with new single 'Imagination'.

The group will head up a UK festival run this summer, while a flurry of solo cuts from the likes of Lava La Rue, Biig Piig, and Mac Wetha have spread the word further.

Returning to a full posse cut, new single 'Imagination' is a colour-strewn bouncer that illustrates their multi-faceted talents.

Producer Lorenzo comments that 'Imagination' "was one of the first songs we worked on together with us all being back in the studio: the process felt extremely relaxed and therapeutic."

Matching R&B against pop and aspects of hip-hop production, the single is hard to peg, and impossible to dislodge from your mind.

Lava La Rue adds: "The chorus to 'Imagination' is inspired by the 1986 anthem ‘We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off' by Jermaine Stewart, before finishing with a nod to the 1971 film of 'Charlie & The Chocolate Factory'."

Tune in now.